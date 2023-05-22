$30K cash prize up for grabs at Taiwan Creative Content Festival 2023
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 22 May 2023 – Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) is opening its PITCHING program to international entrants. The program invites film and TV makers to pitch their development stage projects for the chance to win a $30,000 USD cash prize, and access to funding opportunities from the event’s organizer, Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA).
