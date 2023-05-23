Enjoy The New Black! 7PREMIUM THE COFFEE BLACK Direct from Japan Launches Exclusively at 7-Eleven. Experience Its Unique “7 in 1” Blend of 7 Specially Selected “Rainforest Alliance Certified” Organic Coffee Beans
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 May 2023 – 7-Eleven is always looking for uniquely special items to delight its customers and is thrilled to unveil an exciting addition to its range: 7PREMIUM THE COFFEE BLACK. This new and exclusive arrival comes from the renowned and popular 7PREMIUM own brand range developed by 7-Eleven Japan. Crafted with care using top-quality ingredients, every item in the 7PREMIUM lineup has garnered a devoted following among customers both here in Hong Kong and in Japan.