Enjoy The New Black! 7PREMIUM THE COFFEE BLACK Direct from Japan Launches Exclusively at 7-Eleven. Experience Its Unique “7 in 1” Blend of 7 Specially Selected “Rainforest Alliance Certified” Organic Coffee Beans

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 May 2023 –Crafted with care using top-quality ingredients, every item in the 7PREMIUM lineup has garnered a devoted following among customers both here in Hong Kong and in Japan.