Student-designed AI and AR-powered glasses for hard-of-hearing individuals and IoT-driven battery monitoring system win top accolades in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition

A Samsung poll shows that more needs to be done to build up Gen Z’s confidence and skills to succeed in the digital economy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 May 2023 – Samsung Electronics Singapore announced the sixth edition Solve for Tomorrow competition winners, with teamsandtook home top honours for the Post-secondary and University categories respectively.