GUCCI announces Vietnamese Superstar Sơn Tùng M-TP as the exclusive “Friend of the House” in Vietnam

Published: May 31, 2023

First Male GUCCI FOH in Vietnam Exclusively & Surpasses 4 Million Streams Globally with his Latest English Single “MAKING MY WAY”

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 31 May 2023 – Luxury fashion brand GUCCI has recently announced Vietnamese superstar Sơn Tùng M-TP as the exclusive “Friend of the House” (FOH) in Vietnam. Sơn Tùng M-TP’s ambassadorship with GUCCI represents a significant milestone, as he becomes the first male FOH for GUCCI in Vietnam, further strengthening the brand’s connection with the Vietnamese audience.

