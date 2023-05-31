Merck Study: mRNA Technology a ‘Game Changer’ for Asia-Pacific Vaccine Manufacturers
- 87% of respondents deemed mRNA a key modality for the future
- More than 60% vaccine makers surveyed plan revamp or new facilities for mRNA manufacturing to meet demand
- Skilled personnel, tech-transfer expertise, reliable supply chain, and regulatory guidelines critical to new technology adoption
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 May 2023 – According to a recent study sponsored by Merck, a leading science and technology company, mRNA technology is a “game-changer” for Asia-Pacific (APAC) vaccine manufacturers. Nearly 40 manufacturers participated in the survey.