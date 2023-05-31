Oasys Announces the First-ever Oasys Special Event in Kyoto; New titles and verses by global gaming giants to be showcased

Held at the historic Nijo Castle, the conference is set to be the largest side-event of IVS Crypto 2023
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 May 2023 –Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announced its inaugural Oasys Special Event in Kyoto. The conference is scheduled for 28 June 2023 at the historic Nijo Castle, and will be held as a side-event to one of Japan’s largest startup conference, IVS Crypto 2023. The event promises to reveal project updates, new gaming titles and Verses from global gaming giants.