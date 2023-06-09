2023 Taitung “Most Beautiful Starry Sky” Concert: “6 Bests” Invites Everyone to Watch the Stars
TAITUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 9 June 2023 – The 2023 “Taitung Most Beautiful Starry Sky” concert is organized by the county government with the theme of “6 Bests,” including the longest, strongest, highest, most, most hopping, and most beautiful. Among them, the “highest” is the Lidao Village with an altitude of over 1,000 meters, and the “most hopping” is held on Green Island and Orchid Island. Everyone is welcome to come to Taitung to watch the stars and listen to music.