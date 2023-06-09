Inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program concludes successfully Sees Female University Students Emerge as New Social Leaders

Top Three Performers Will Visit Hang Lung Business in Shanghai to Facilitate Exchange between Hong Kong and Shanghai Students
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 June 2023 – The “Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program”, initiated and organized by Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“the Company” or “Hang Lung”), held a graduation ceremony today in Hong Kong in conjunction with its partner, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Leadership Institute, bringing the inaugural program to a successful conclusion. Since the launch of the program, around 180 female university students from across the nation have participated and received over 6,300 hours of training and mentorship. 90% of the students have successfully completed the program. Among some 70 Hong Kong students, the three top performers will meet with Mainland students and mentors in Shanghai next week, as well as visit Hang Lung projects in Shanghai to learn more about opportunities on the Mainland.