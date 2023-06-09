Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023. Embracing the Digital Age through Data-driven Collaboration.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 June 2023 – The “Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023” was successfully held at the Mira Hotel on June 7th. This summit was an important forum organized by Kingdee Hong Kong on the topic of digital transformation, and it was also the first large-scale event held after the Covid-19 epidemic. The forum shared the latest achievements, practical experiences, and cutting-edge explorations in cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence with the industry. It also discussed development issues such as how to use technological power to expand into the China market in the Greater Bay Area. The summit invited more than 20 industry experts, chamber of commerce partners, and corporate executives to share the latest trends, technologies, and practical cases of digital transformation, attracting over 300 experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and administrative personnel from different industries to participate, providing a platform for communication and learning.