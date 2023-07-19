hana-musubi Launches the First-ever “Employees’ Child Health Care Plan” Enhancing Benefits for All Full-time Employees
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 July 2023 – hana-musubi, a Japanese rice Omusubi specialty store under Hyakunousha International Limited, announced today a comprehensive enhancement of its employee benefits policy. The major initiative includes the introduction of the “Employees’ Child Health Care Plan ” for the first time, which extends medical coverage to the children aged 18 or below of all full-time employees, prioritising the health and well-being of employees and their families.