Edison Lab Partners with Searching C to Launch Smart Bag SchuBELT with Retractable Straps in Hong Kong and Taiwan

Backpack, shoulder bag, and handbag all at once, with expandable storage

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – Edison Lab from Japan today announces its partnership with leading e-commerce platform Searching C to launch the smart bag SchuBELT in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Equipped with unique retractable straps, SchuBELT is a backpack, shoulder bag, and handbag all at once. Unobtrusive design with hyper-functionality, the bag was overfunded by 180 times on crowdfunding site Kickstarter.