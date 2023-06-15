Traveloka Joins UNWTO to Boost Sustainable Tourism Efforts

Traveloka is the only travel platform in Southeast Asia with UNWTO membership, charting a path for the tourism industry’s recovery
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – Traveloka has officially joined the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as an affiliate member, marking another milestone as Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform. This prestigious membership is recognition for the company’s commitment to develop the region’s tourism industry by fostering responsible and sustainable travel. The announcement was made during the UNWTO Conference held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from 15 to 17 June 2023.