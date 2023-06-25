HKU to Host APRU 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting on Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Published: June 25, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 June 2023 – Hong Kong is set to welcome academic leaders from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond for the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting. The meeting aims to foster discussions and develop innovative solutions that contribute to sustainability and carbon neutrality, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing current and future global challenges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.