HKU to Host APRU 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting on Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 June 2023 – Hong Kong is set to welcome academic leaders from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond for the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting. The meeting aims to foster discussions and develop innovative solutions that contribute to sustainability and carbon neutrality, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing current and future global challenges.