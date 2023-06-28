Schneider Electric honored with iF DESIGN AWARD and Red Dot Design Award with Miluz E switch series
- Schneider Electric wins iF DESIGN award in the discipline of “product of building technology”, outperforming 11,000 rival entries from 56 countries
- Schneider Electric wins the globally recognized Red Dot Design Award for outstanding achievements in product design
CAIRO, EGYPT – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, won this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD and Red Dot Design Award, the world-renowned design prizes with its Miluz E switch series in the discipline of a product in building technology and outstanding achievements in product design, respectively. These prestigious design awards recognize and honor Schneider Electric products for the remarkable, creative design concept and functionality and their role in empowering our community to make the most of our energy and resources for a climate-positive environment.