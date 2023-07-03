Tragic Outcome as Man and Two Sons Injured in Cylinder Blast Pass Away

JAHANIAN: Hospital sources confirmed on Monday that three members of the same family, a man and his two sons, who had sustained injuries in a cylinder blast in a suburban village of Jahanian on Eidul Adha, have tragically passed away.

Following the incident, the injured were immediately transported to Nishtar Hospital in Multan, but sadly, they could not survive their injuries.

Upon the arrival of the bodies in the village Chak 133 10 R, a somber atmosphere prevailed as the locals were overwhelmed with grief and tears.

The deceased have been identified as Akhtar Ali Shabbir, Ahmad, and Imran.

Funeral prayers for the departed souls will be held at their village this evening.

