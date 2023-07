KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will meet on 5–6 July to make a decision on monetary policy. OctaFX experts anticipate a 25 basis points increase in the interest rate, bringing it to 3.25%. This article delves into the factors influencing this decision and the potential impact on the Malaysian ringgit.