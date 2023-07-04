Coface Asia Corporate Payment Survey 2023: Asian companies experience fewer payment delays and are rather optimistic despite multiple headwinds ahead
Hong Kong SAR – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – The Asia Corporate Payment Survey, conducted by Coface between November 2022 and April 2023, provides insights into the evolution of payment behaviour and credit management practices of about 2,300 companies across the Asia Pacific region. Respondents are active in nine markets (Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand) and 13 sectors.