The First Real World Asset Product stUSDT Launches on the TRON Blockchain
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – On 3 July, the TRON ecosystem welcomes its first Real World Asset (RWA) product, stUSDT, which is operating through the decentralized platform JustLend. TRON founder and member of Huobi’s global advisory board, Justin Sun, has voiced his belief that stUSDT will evolve into the crypto version of Alipay’s Yu’e Bao, a money market fund product offered by Alibaba. Sun is convinced that it will serve as a bridge connecting traditional markets to blockchain ecosystems while empowering crypto users with more options. From July 10 to August 10, 2023, the stUSDT platform is set to launch a welcome campaign offering an increased APY of up to 10% (normally expected to be around 5%) to enhance users’ first experience with RWAs on TRON. Users can also enjoy discounts on redemption fees of stUSDT from July 3 to August 10. Please refer to Medium for daily updates on the RWA fund allocation and rebases.