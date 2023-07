The First Real World Asset Product stUSDT Launches on the TRON Blockchain

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – On 3 July, the TRON ecosystem welcomes its first Real World Asset (RWA) product, stUSDT , which is operating through the decentralized platform JustLend . TRON founder and member of Huobi’s global advisory board, Justin Sun , has voiced his belief that stUSDT will evolve into the crypto version of Alipay’s Yu’e Bao, a money market fund product offered by Alibaba. Sun is convinced that it will serve as a bridge connecting traditional markets to blockchain ecosystems while empowering crypto users with more options. From July 10 to August 10, 2023, the stUSDT platform is set to launch a welcome campaign offering an increased APY of up to 10% (normally expected to be around 5%) to enhance users’ first experience with RWAs on TRON. Users can also enjoy discounts on redemption fees of stUSDT from July 3 to August 10. Please refer to Medium for daily updates on the RWA fund allocation and rebases.