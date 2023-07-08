Pump Up The Adrenaline With iShopChangi’s Mega Brands Festival — Up To 80% Off Sitewide

Published: July 8, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 July 2023 – From 10 July to 31 July 2023, non-travellers can indulge in a plethora of unbeatable deals and exclusives across all categories with iShopChangi. With sitewide discounts across the board, including beauty, wines & spirits, electronic goods, and exclusives from renowned brands and more, gear up for marked down prices on all your favourites!

