First automated park deploying cold chain logistics distribution technologies

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 July 2023 – Freshippo, Alibaba Group’s digital intelligence-powered new retail company, has officially launched its supply chain center in Shanghai. The center, with a total area of nearly 1 million square feet, has the largest area of any Freshippo supply chain center, boasts the highest technological capabilities, and has received the greatest investment.