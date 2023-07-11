Advancing the Global Takaful Industry: AlHuda CIBE Proudly Presents the 5th Global Takaful and Re-Takaful Forum in Dubai

DUBAI: 5th Global Takaful and Re-Takaful Forum announced by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) the leading consultancy and advisory company across the globe on 19th September 2023. The objective of this forum is to create awareness about takaful and its significance for the risk management of human life and financial institutions through Shariah legitimate modes. Takaful is a very important pillar for the development Islamic finance industry.

AlHuda CIBE is playing an active role in the growth of the Takaful Industry in Asia, Africa and CIS region. This forum will create a platform for the industry players to share their experiences and best practices. This forum will also be celebrating awards among the Takaful industry best practices globally.

The agenda of the forum is based on present day practices of takaful industry, takaful portfolio, product line, product innovation, marketing strategies, risk management, actuarial services, Shariah legitimacy, future prospects of the industry and re-takaful. It will also be followed by a two days post event workshop based on operational and practical aspects of the Takaful, Re-takaful, micro-takaful, and Banca-takaful on 20th – 21st September 2023. The post event workshop is a value addition for the capacity building related to the takaful industry practices.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal Chief Executive Officer AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics said this is the 5th edition of Global Takaful and Re-Takaful Forum, from the last 4 years AlHuda CIBE is organizing this Forum with kind support of industry players. He also said that we are inviting insurance, and a takaful industry to participate in this platform. AlHuda CIBE has specialized working arm Takaful Consultancy Wing for the consultancy and advisory of institutional set-up as window operation within classical insurance company, full-fledge takaful company set-up, and transformation of classical company to takaful company, business plan and feasibility study, market research and product development, capacity building and global networking.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION