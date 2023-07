D&S Audiology Expands Its Reach With New Clinic Opening In Woodlands

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 –D&S Audiology is pleased to announce the opening of a new audiology clinic in Woodlands. The new location is conveniently situated beside Woodlands MRT station and offers a full range of hearing care services, including hearing tests, hearing device assessment, hearing aids fitting, tinnitus management, cochlear implant counselling and hearing protection.