G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Unite to Redefine the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts Industry in Asia
MACAU – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – G2E Asia, the premier event for the gaming and entertainment industry in Asia, returns to Macau with the debut of Asian IR Expo to transcend boundaries and present new opportunities in the gaming and integrated resort industries. The events open today at the Venetian Macao with a shared vision of fostering growth and innovation and will attract more than 5,000 visitors. The collaboration of the events will provide an expanded range of sector offerings at the exhibition. This includes leading-edge products and solutions in the gaming, entertainment, themed travel, art, technology, sports and Esports industries.