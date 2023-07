AI Singapore Awards S$20M in Research Funds to Address Challenges Relating to Increase Use of AI in Emerging Apps

Research outcomes have potential for dual-use applications, for leverage by both the industry & defence

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 July 2023 – AI Singapore (AISG) announced today that it will award up to S$20 million, through the Robust AI Grand Challenge and the AI for Materials Discovery Grand Challenge, to support five multidisciplinary teams which will address challenges related to the increasing use of AI in emerging applications.