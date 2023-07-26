First Phosphate Announces Positive Results of Preliminary Economic Assessment at Its Lac à L’Orignal Property in Quebec, Canada

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2023 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC Pink: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the positive results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA“) on the Lac à l’Orignal Property (the “Property” or the “Project“) located 84 km northeast of Saguenay, Quebec, Canada.

First Phosphate acquired and negotiated a 100% royalty free interest in the Property in 2022. The PEA provides a viable case for developing the Property by open pit mining for the primary production of a phosphate concentrate and secondary recovery of magnetite and ilmenite concentrates. First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for use in the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate (“LFP”) battery industry.

Highlights (all dollar amounts in Canadian dollars on a 100% project ownership basis unless otherwise indicated):

The Project would produce annual average of 425,000 tonnes of beneficiated phosphate concentrate at over 40% P2O5 content, 280,000 tonnes of magnetite and 97,000 tonnes of ilmenite over a 14.2 year mine life.

The Project generates a pre-tax internal rate or return (IRR) of 21.7% and a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of $795 Million at a 5% discount rate at June 30/23 approximate 18 month trailing average phosphate price and long term consensus magnetite and ilmenite prices.

The Project generates an after-tax internal rate or return (IRR) of 17.2% and an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $511 million at a 5% discount rate at June 30/23 approximate 18-month trailing average phosphate price and long term consensus magnetite and ilmenite prices.

The Project would generate an after-tax cash flow of $567 Million in years 1-5, resulting in a 4.9-year payback period from start of production.

The Company has an MOU in place with Prayon Technologies of Belgium for up to 400,000 tonnes of annual phosphate concentrate offtake as well as a long-term purified phosphoric acid toll processing agreement.

The Project benefits from nearby road access and electrical power line, year round accessible deep sea Port of Saguenay at 107 km by four season road.

The PEA used Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources in its calculations.

The Project has no outstanding royalties or financing streams registered against it.

“We are very pleased with the results of this Preliminary Economic Assessment of our Lac à l’Orignal property and its timely completion. Our strategy to keep capex low and mine size controlled echoes these PEA results nicely,” says First Phosphate President, Peter Kent. “We’re now in a position to prudently evaluate next steps for the Company as we continue with our mission to apply a partnership-based approach to integrate vertically from mine to value-added production of purified phosphoric acid and LFP cathode active material for the North America LFP battery industry.”

PEA BASE CASE FINANCIAL SUMMARY (all dollar amounts in $Canadian unless otherwise noted, presented on a 100% ownership basis):

Pre-Tax Net Present Value (5% discount rate) $795 Million After-Tax Net Present Value (5%) $511 Million Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return 21.7% After-Tax Internal Rate of return 17.2% After-Tax Payback 4.9 Years Preproduction Capital $550 Million Sustaining Capital $130 Million Mine Life 14.2 Years Process Plant Throughput 10,500 tpd Concentrate Prices

Phosphate (40% P 2 O 5 ) $367/t USD Magnetite (69% Fe) $95/t USD Ilmenite (39% TiO 2 ) $250/t USD Exchange Rate $CAD:$USD $1.32

PEA TECHNICAL SUMMARY

Mine Life 14.2 years Mine Plan Tonnage 54.0 Million tonnes Process Plant Feed Grade

P 2 O 5 4.91% Fe 2 O 3 22.62% TiO 2 4.14% Strip Ratio (Waste:Process Plant Feed) 1.7:1 Operating Cost (per tonne of process plant feed) $30.43

Pit-Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate (1-4) at 2.5% P2O5 Cut-off Class Tonnes

(M) P 2 O 5

(%) Contained P 2 O 5

(kt) Fe 2 O 3

(%) Contained Fe 2 O 3

(Mt) TiO 2

(%) Contained TiO 2

(Mt) Indicated 15.8 5.18 821 23.90 3.8 4.23 0.67 Inferred 33.2 5.06 1,682 22.55 7.5 4.16 1.38

Note: P 2 O 5 = phosphorus pentoxide, Fe 2 O 3 = iron oxide/ferric oxide, TiO 2 = titanium dioxide.