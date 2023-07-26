AXA and AXA XL partner with Lutheran School and Ebenezer School to create wonderful dragon boat experience for hearing and visually impaired students
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 July 2023 – AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) and AXA XL organised two dragon boat activities with the theme of “Faster Together” on July 8th and 15th at Sha Ha Beach in Sai Kung. The event aimed to unleash the potential of hearing or visually impaired students and encourage AXA employees to work together in promoting the agenda of an inclusive society, striving to uphold AXA Group’s purpose of “Act for human progress by protecting what matters”.