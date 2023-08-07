FOMO Group Acquires Two Singapore Financial Institutions, CapBridge and 1exchange, Expanding Into Capital Markets
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 August 2023 – FOMO Group, a Singapore-based financial holding group, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of CapBridge Pte Ltd (CapBridge), a capital markets service and asset custody firm, and 1X Exchange Pte Ltd (1exchange), a private securities exchange company. With approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on the acquisition, FOMO Group has secured Capital Markets Services (CMS) License and Recognized Market Operator (RMO) License in Singapore. This deal bolsters FOMO Group’s leading position as a fully-integrated, regulated and licensed digital payment and digital asset solution provider in Asia.