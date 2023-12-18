Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Clinches Prestigious Heritage Enterprise Award 2023, Honouring 54 Years Of Excellence In Tradtional Chinese Medicine
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2023 – Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd, a venerable institution with a rich 54-year history in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), proudly announces its receipt as the only esteemed Heritage Enterprise Award 2023 winner. This accolade serves as a testament to Chien Chi Tow’s enduring commitment to preserving and advancing the heritage of TCM in Singapore.
