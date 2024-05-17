Explore Copenhagen’s Culinary Gem: Khun Juk Oriental, Winner of the 2023 Thai Select Signature Award and Esteemed Taittinger Ambassador
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 – Khun Juk Oriental, honored with the prestigious 2023 Thai Select Signature Award from the Royal Thai Government and partnership with Champagne Taittinger, epitomizes culinary excellence by delivering an exceptional Thai dining experience. These recognitions, from both the Royal Thai Government for the Thai Select Signature award and the esteemed Champagne Taittinger, underscore Khun Juk Oriental’s dedication to excellence and innovation in gastronomy.