X-PITCH 2023 is calling global deeptech startups

The X Games for Startups is coming to Singapore!





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 August 2023– In the X Games for Startups, contestants win awards and investments through a series of high-intensity pitches. X-PITCH is not only a challenge, but also a fantastic opportunity for founders to drastically improve their pitch and re-examine their business. Since 2018, the contest has been held in skyscraper elevators, self-driving buses, and MRT. This year, the event will take place on the Singapore River.