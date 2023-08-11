X-PITCH 2023 is calling global deeptech startups

Published: August 11, 2023

The X Games for Startups is coming to Singapore!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 August 2023 – In the X Games for Startups, contestants win awards and investments through a series of high-intensity pitches. X-PITCH is not only a challenge, but also a fantastic opportunity for founders to drastically improve their pitch and re-examine their business. Since 2018, the contest has been held in skyscraper elevators, self-driving buses, and MRT. This year, the event will take place on the Singapore River.

