Waves of exciting summer activities

Published: August 11, 2023

HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo Rejuvenating the natural beauty from within

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 August 2023 – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the seventh Beauty & Wellness Expo will run from 17 to 21 August at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), located at Hall 3 (D, E) and concourse. The fair will showcase a wide range of beauty, cosmetic, hairdressing, fitness and wellness products, and everything that satisfy consumers who pursue a healthy life. In addition to the major pavilions hosted by the Federation of Beauty Industry (H.K.), Hong Kong Hair & Beauty Merchants Association, International Beauty & Health General Union, The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong Ltd, and Hong Kong China Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Limited, there will be new pavilions presented by the CIDESCO International CICA Association of Esthetics and Association of International Aesthetics Management.

