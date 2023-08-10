Nothing compares to a mother’s love Thai Life Insurance’s new ‘Sadvertising’ has arrived on time for Mother’s Day in Thailand this August
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 10 August 2023 – Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate and honor moms. In many parts of the world, Mother’s Day is celebrated in the months of March or May. In Thailand, however, it is different as Mother’s Day is annually celebrated on August 12. In line with the occasion, Thai Life Insurance, the company behind many memorable ‘Sadvertising’ (the term that is given by Philip Kotler) stories over the past 20 years, has introduced a new 3-minute ad, named “Live Life to the Fullest”, offering a mother-daughter story that highlights the value of ‘now’.