TCL’s Azadi Celebration: Elevate Your Entertainment with Unbeatable Offers

LAHORE: TCL, Pakistan’s premier LED TV brand, is thrilled to introduce an extraordinary Azadi celebration offer that will redefine your home entertainment experience. Prepare to be captivated as we present an exclusive opportunity to take your viewing pleasure to soaring heights. With the purchase of our cutting-edge 85″ P735 Android TV, you’ll not only possess a groundbreaking display but also unlock a world of entertainment with a FREE 32″ LED TV that comes as an irresistible companion.

This limited-time offer isn’t just a deal; it’s an invitation to immerse yourself in unparalleled visual excellence. Owning the 85″ P735 Android TV becomes even more enticing when paired with the complimentary 32″ LED TV. To secure this dynamic duo, claiming your free 32″ LED TV is simple. Just share a copy of the invoice for your 85″ P735 Android TV purchase, filled warranty card and delivery address on WhatsApp number (0316-8220264). It’s our way of enhancing your home entertainment setup effortlessly.

TCL has consistently stood at the forefront of delivering premium quality products that remain accessible to all. This exclusive Azadi offer underlines our unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary value to our esteemed customers. But wait, there’s more! As part of the Azadi celebrations, we’re presenting not just one but two irresistible offers:

Azadi Offer 1 – P635 58” TV:

Original Price: PKR 151,900.00

Discounted Price: PKR 129,900.00

Validity till 23rd August 2023

Avail this offer: https://shorturl.at/lvDU2

Azadi Offer 2 – Elevate Your Entertainment: Purchase the P735 85″ TV and Receive a FREE 32″ LED TV, Validity till 30th August 2023

Avail this offer: https://shorturl.at/djorI

You can avail of these two offers through a variety of online and offline channels:

Official TCL Pakistan Website

TCL Pakistan Official App

TCL Flagship Stores

TCL TV Section at Metro & Carrefour

TCL Dealership Network

Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, reflects on the significance of the Azadi celebration: “At TCL, our unwavering pursuit is to offer innovative, value-centric solutions to our customers. This Azadi offer is a testament to our commitment to enriching the entertainment lifestyle of every Pakistani.”

TCL’s relentless mission to democratize advanced technology has positioned us as a prominent figure in the electronics market. With a global presence across 150 countries, TCL remains dedicated to offering cutting-edge technology at accessible prices, enriching lives around the world. Embrace the future of entertainment with TCL – where innovation meets affordability.

