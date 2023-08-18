BingX launches World’s first 0 slippage BTC Derivatives Trading
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 August 2023 – BingX, a copy trading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce enhancements to its derivatives trading systems, aimed at meeting the needs of its ever-growing trader community. This strategic upgrade reaffirms BingX’s commitment to delivering good trading experiences and raising its reputation as a cutting-edge platform in the cryptocurrency industry.
Key Improvements include:
These improvements come to us live on BingX trading platform as of August 2023. As the crypto market evolves, BingX remains dedicated to providing a secure, seamless, and feature-rich platform that caters to the diverse needs of traders.
- No Slippage: BingX now guarantees precision in trade execution, ensuring traders experience no slippage while opening or closing orders. This enhancement provides traders with the exact entry and exit points they desire, minimizing discrepancies between intended and executed prices.
- Precise Stop Loss and Take Profit: With no slippage mechanism in place, BingX also introduced an advanced mechanism for setting stop loss and take profit levels, allowing traders to exercise complete control over their trades and risk management strategies.
- Effective Large Funds Management: BingX’s upgraded derivatives trading system offers enhanced fund management capabilities, minimizing the risk of abnormal liquidation during volatile market conditions. This enhancement ensures that large funds are efficiently managed, safeguarding traders’ investments.
- TradingView Signals for Automated Trading: BingX introduces seamless integration with TradingView signals, empowering traders with automated trading strategies based on real-time data analysis. This integration provides an added layer of convenience and precision in executing trades.
- MT5 Compatibility: BingX now supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5), a widely renowned trading platform. This compatibility expands traders’ choices and access to advanced trading tools.
These improvements come to us live on BingX trading platform as of August 2023. As the crypto market evolves, BingX remains dedicated to providing a secure, seamless, and feature-rich platform that caters to the diverse needs of traders.
Hashtag: #BingX
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Find out more about
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook