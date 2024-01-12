Octa’s CSR efforts in 2023: making a positive impact locally

The year 2023 was not only about finance for the international broker Octa. Here’s how it helped make a difference through a series of CSR initiatives around the world.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2024 – In 2023, Octa significantly enhanced its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by carrying out 21 projects that left a lasting impact on local communities worldwide. These projects were designed to address emergency response needs and enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged students. In total, Octa reached out to over 5,700 individuals, making meaningful changes in their lives.