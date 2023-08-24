Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor Conducts 2nd Cancer Symposium In Collaboration With The Malaysian Medical Association Johor Branch
11 Key Speakers from the Private and Public Medical Sectors Share Valuable Insights on Various Cancers and Its ManagementJOHOR BARHU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – In a pivotal effort to fight cancer, Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor (GHMJ) and the Malaysian Medical Association Johor Branch (MMA) jointly hosted their second cancer symposium at Amari Johor Bahru this 19 August. With 11 distinguished speakers spanning both the private and public healthcare realms, this initiative seeks to bridge knowledge gaps in cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. Esteemed speakers and panelists invited, hailed from institutions such as GHMJ, Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Hospital Sultan Ismail, and Hospital Segamat.
The symposium’s comprehensive coverage ranged from breast, endocrine, thyroid, and hepatobiliary cancers to upper gastrointestinal and lung cancers, underscoring the collective endeavour necessary to decrease incidences and improve overall societal health. Delving into more than just the physical aspects of the disease, the event also spotlighted the psychological challenges faced by patients and the significance of palliative care, advocating for an integrative approach to cancer management.
Dr Kamal Amzan, Chief Executive Officer of Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor, remarked during his opening address, “Our partnerships between private and public sectors are pivotal in harmonizing expertise, resources, and engagement. In today’s age of swift technological advancements, such collaborations are increasingly crucial.” He added, “We are two sides of the same coin, each with unique strengths and resources that, when combined, can achieve a monumental impact on cancer awareness and prevention.”
With an eye on the future, GHMJ is gearing up for ongoing initiatives, aiming to cater to the Johor medical community and beyond. These events will reinforce the importance of combined efforts in healthcare and knowledge-sharing, heralding a new era in the medical domain. To learn more about GHMJ please visit www.gleneagles.com.my/medini-johor or contact +607 560 1000.
