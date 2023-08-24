New Survey Reveals 80% of Respondents Prefer Natural Diamonds for their Engagement Rings

Two-thirds of respondents conduct online research for their ideal engagement rings and 94% would make their purchase in Hong Kong
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – Now that the pandemic is behind us, grooms and brides-to-be may be rethinking their wishes and priorities for their big day. However, certain core elements of engagements and weddings, such as the preciousness of an intimate “proposal” and a sparkling engagement ring adorned with natural diamonds, remain unchanged. These findings come from the latest online pre-bridal survey conducted by NielsenIQ.