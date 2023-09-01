The largest scientific conference of heart rhythm in Asia Pacific begins Global experts explore cardiac knowledge and advancements in HK

Financial Secretary and Secretary for Health wishing the meeting success

(From the left) Dr. Ngai-yin Chan, Co-Chair, Organizing Committee, APHRS 2023; Prof. Chu-pak Lau, Honorary President, Organizing Committee, APHRS 2023; Dr. Godwin T.C. Leung, President-Elect of Hong Kong College of Cardiology; Prof. Wataru Shimizu, President of Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society; Prof. Hua Wei, President of Chinese Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology; Prof. Hung-fat Tse, Co-Chair, Organizing Committee, APHRS 2023; Dr. Kathy KF Lee, Secretary General, APHRS 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 September 2023– A decade later, the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) and the Hong Kong College of Cardiology (HKCC) co-organize the largest scientific conference of heart rhythm in the Asia-Pacific region in Hong Kong again. The “16th APHRS Scientific Session in conjunction with CardioRhythm 2023 (APHRS 2023)” gather the global cardiologists to exchange latest knowledge and ideas, aiming to drive the world development of managing heart rhythm disorders. Regardless of the bad weather, the opening ceremony held today, with the honor to receive congratulatory video recordings from the HKSAR Financial Secretary and Secretary for Health. Cardiologists from the Asia Pacific and Hong Kong also addressed on the stage.The APHRS is the first and only society organized in the Asia-Pacific region to promote excellence and advancement in diagnosis and treatment of patients with heart rhythm disease. The annual scientific session is the highlight of its activities. In 2023, it is the second time for the APHRS and the HKCC to co-organize the joint meeting of the APHRS and the CardioRhythm in Hong Kong, and the last joint meeting is exactly 10 years ago.With the theme “Embracing the Breakthroughs”, more than 2,300 participants from 48 countries or regions will explore and deliberate on the advancement and innovation in the science and management of heart rhythm disorders in the meeting. The latest development in cardiac pacing, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachyarrhythmia will be presented. Innovation in mapping and ablation of cardiac arrhythmia will be shown both as lectures and case demonstrations.The opening ceremony was held at the first day of the meeting, and honorably receiving congratulatory videos from Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, and Professor Chung-Mau Lo, Secretary for Health. They wished that the meeting would be held smoothly and successfully under the unstable weather. Cardiologists also addressed at the ceremony, including Professor Wataru Shimizu, President of Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society, Dr Godwin T.C. Leung, President elect of Hong Kong College of Cardiology, and Dr. Ngai-yin Chan, Co-Chair of the APHRS 2023 Organizing Committee.Hong Kong’s unique advantages were acknowledged that it has always had a high standard of medical care and an efficient healthcare system, with many world-leading medical indicators. The budget increasement on medical care shows that the government is valuing the importance of the sector.It was also emphasized that the meeting not only proves Hong Kong’s international status in exhibitions and medical care, but also demonstrates its irreplaceable unique advantages under “One Country, Two Systems”. With the solid support of the country, Hong Kong can fully play the role of a “super-connector” between the mainland China and the international community in different fields.Hashtag: #APHRS #AsiaPacificHeartRhythmSociety #HKCC #HongKongCollegeofCardiology

Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS)

The Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) has grown very rapidly and efficiently after its founding in 2008. The success of the organization and rapid growth was due to the enthusiastic support by pioneer electrophysiologists and efforts by many physicians to cure heart rhythm disorders. With the experience of preceding arrhythmia symposia of inter‐cities or international basis in the region, the organization could quickly grow to become APHRS. The mission of APHRS is to promote basic research and improve clinical practice, optimize care of patients with heart rhythm disorders, and to train and encourage young physicians to actively participate and promote the activity of our society.





Hong Kong College of Cardiology (HKCC)

The Hong Kong College of Cardiology (HKCC) is a charitable organization founded in 1992. It aims at upkeeping the highest standard of cardiovascular practice and working towards the improvement of heart health amongst people of Hong Kong. There are now 310 fellows and 117 members.



