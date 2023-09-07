AsiaTokenFund Group & BitDATA Exchange Launches The Web3Con As Part Of Token2049 Week Side Event In Singapore

Published: September 7, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 September 2023 – AsiaTokenFund Group, in partnership with BitDATA Exchange has announce their launching of The Web3Con: VIP & INVESTORS NETWORKING NIGHT, a highly anticipated side event of Token2049 week in Singapore. this exclusive event is dedicated to investors, venture capitalists, and ecosystem partners, promising an unforgettable evening of connection, collaboration, and celebration.

