NCS Partners Global Players To Advance A Collaborative, Empowered and Safer Tomorrow

Collaborates with seven industry leaders to address escalating cyber threats and leverage data insights and artificial intelligence (AI) with confidence.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 September 2023 – NCS today announced seven transformative partnerships with Dell Technologies, Mandiant, and Visa as well as AI Singapore, Assurity Trusted Solutions, Globe Group (Philippines) and Singapore Institute of Directors to provide enterprises and governments the combined expertise of industry leaders and best in class solutions together with NCS’ end-to-end tech services. This enables organisations to harness cybersecurity, Generative AI and other technologies with confidence, so they develop the resilience to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.