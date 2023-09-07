Look Good, Feel Good: Celebrate BEAUTIQUE’s Birthday Bash in Singapore on iShopChangi

Europol, UNICRI and Trend Micro uncover current and future threats of AI and how to combat them

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach –

20 November 2020 – A

jointly developed new

report by Europol, the United Nations

Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) and Trend Micro looking into

current and predicted criminal uses of artificial intelligence (AI) was

released today. The report provides law enforcers, policy makers and other

organizations with information on existing and potential attacks leveraging AI

and recommendations on how to mitigate these risks.

The complete results of this research are available here:

https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/hk/security/news/cybercrime-and-digital-threats/exploiting-ai-how-cybercriminals-misuse-abuse-ai-and-ml .

“AI promises the world greater

efficiency, automation and autonomy. At a time where the public is getting

increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be

transparent about the threats, but also look into the potential benefits from AI

technology.” said Edvardas Šileris, Head of Europol’s Cybercrime Centre. “This

report will help us not only to anticipate possible malicious uses and abuses

of AI, but also to prevent and mitigate those threats proactively. This is how

we can unlock the potential AI holds and benefit from the positive use of AI

systems.”

The report concludes that cybercriminals will leverage AI

both as an attack vector and an attack surface. Deepfakes are currently the

best-known use of AI as an attack vector. However, the report warns that new

screening technology will be needed in the future to mitigate the risk of

disinformation campaigns and extortion, as well as threats that target AI data

sets.

For example,

AI could be used to support:

Convincing social engineering attacks at scale

Document-scraping malware to make attacks more efficient

Evasion of image recognition and voice biometrics

Ransomware attacks, through intelligent targeting and evasion

Data pollution, by identifying blind spots in detection rules

“As AI

applications start to make a major real-world impact, it’s becoming clear that

this will be a fundamental technology for our future,” said Irakli Beridze,

Head of the Centre for AI and Robotics at UNICRI. “However, just as the

benefits to society of AI are very real, so is the threat of malicious use.

We’re honored to stand with Europol and Trend Micro to shine a light on the

dark side of AI and stimulate further discussion on this important topic.”

The paper

also warns that AI systems are being developed to enhance the effectiveness of

malware and to disrupt anti-malware and facial recognition systems.

“Cybercriminals

have always been early adopters of the latest technology and AI is no

different. As this report reveals, it is already being used for password

guessing, CAPTCHA-breaking and voice cloning, and there are many more malicious

innovations in the works,” said Tony Lee, Head of Consulting, Hong Kong &

Macau, at Trend Micro. “We’re proud to be teaming up with Europol and UNICRI to

raise awareness about these threats, and in so doing help to create a safer

digital future for us all.”

The three

organizations make several recommendations to conclude the report:

– Harness

the potential of AI technology as a crime-fighting tool to future-proof the

cybersecurity industry and policing

– Continue

research to stimulate the development of defensive technology

– Promote

and develop secure AI design frameworks

– De-escalate

politically loaded rhetoric on the use of AI for cybersecurity purposes

– Leverage

public-private partnerships and establish multidisciplinary expert groups

About Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3)

Europol set up the European

Cybercrime Centre (EC3) in 2013 to strengthen the law enforcement response to

cybercrime in the EU and thus to help protect European citizens, businesses and

governments from online crime. Our focus is on cybercrime committed by

organised crime groups, which generate large profits (online fraud), seriously

harm victims (online child sexual exploitation) or impact critical

infrastructure and information systems in the EU, including cyber-attacks.

Since its establishment, Europol’s EC3 has made a significant contribution to

the fight against cybercrime: it has been involved in hundreds of high-profile

operations and hundreds on-the-spot operational-support deployments resulting

in hundreds of arrests. https://www.europol.europa.eu/about-europol/european-cybercrime-centre-ec3

About UNICRI

The United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute

was established in 1968. Within the broad scope of its mandate, the Institute

contributes, through research, training, field activities and the collection,

exchange and dissemination of information, to the formulation and

implementation of improved policies in the field of crime prevention, justice

and emerging security threats, due regard being paid to the integration of such

policies within broader policies for socio-economic change and development, and

to the protection of human rights.





In 2017, UNICRI opened its Centre for Artificial Intelligence and

Robotics in The Hague, the Netherlands, with a view towards advancing

understanding of artificial intelligence, robotics and related technologies

vis-à-vis crime prevention, criminal justice, the rule of law and security.

The Centre seeks to share knowledge and information on the potential beneficial

applications of these technologies and to contribute to addressing any harmful

effects and the malicious use. www.unicri.it





About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the

world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of

security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend

Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with

connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and

networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a

cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for

key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster

protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world’s most

advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables

organizations to secure their connected world www.trendmicro.com.hk.