Look Good, Feel Good: Celebrate BEAUTIQUE’s Birthday Bash in Singapore on iShopChangi

Published: September 7, 2023

Embrace a month-long party of looking good and feeling great this September with a myriad of remarkable offers that you won’t want to miss. Rejoice in up to 60% in savings off top beauty picks online, coupled with irresistible deals, as BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi and renowned cosmetics powerhouse Estée Lauder Companies continue their flourishing partnership.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 September 2023 – From now till 30 September 2023, non-travellers can join in the BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi Birthday Bash extravaganza to experience the best of beauty bliss. Dive into the realm of luxurious skincare or elevate your wellness routine both online and in the BEAUTIQUE outlet to enjoy massive savings of up to 60%. So mark your calendars and discover the art of self-indulgence with beloved beauty brands like Estée Lauder, La Mer, Clinique, M.A.C., Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, and more!

