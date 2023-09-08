DFI Partners with Hectronic for Debut at DSEI, World’s Top Defense Exhibition: Highlighting 19-Inch Encrypted Communication Solutions and Ecosystem Integration
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 8 September 2023 – DFI, a global leader in embedded boards and industrial PCs (IPCs), in collaboration with embedded computer system solution partner Hectronic, is making its debut appearance at the biennial Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI), the world’s largest defense and security technology exhibition. DFI will not only be presenting the 19-inch custom encrypted communication product developed in conjunction with Hectronic but also will be bringing a series of rugged products including industrial-grade embedded motherboards, system on module (SOM) solutions, and embedded systems. This collaboration not only demonstrates the R&D prowess of both companies but also highlights the achievements in strengthening the application ecosystem.