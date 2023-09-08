Tanoto Foundation gives S$1m to Singapore National Eye Centre to Combat Age Related Macular Degeneration

Tanoto Foundation’s donation will advance research into gene therapy to address eye condition that is a major cause of vision loss

The condition affects 200 million globally and 5 out of 100 in Singapore; number of cases expected to rise with Singapore’s ageing population

Tanoto Foundation today announced a donation of S$1 million to the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) to support a three-year research programme into gene therapy to combat age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a chronic, irreversible eye condition that affects 200 million people worldwide. Due to ageing population and longer life spans, this number is set to increase to 240 million by 2030.



