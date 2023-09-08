Lee Kum Kee Sponsors the 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine
Lee Kum Kee Appointed as the Official Sauces Supplier for the Event; 160 Elite Chefs Around the World Converge to Compete for Culinary Prestige
KUCHING, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 8 September 2023 – The 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine, organised by the World Master Chefs Association for Cantonese Cuisine (WMACC) and sponsored by Lee Kum Kee was held on 4 to 6 September at Kuching in Sarawak, Malaysia. The competition aimed at promoting the global development and exchange of Cantonese culinary arts, attracted over 160 elite chefs from over 20 countries and regions worldwide to compete on their Cantonese cuisine culinary skills by utilising Lee Kum Kee premium sauces.