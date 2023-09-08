Redress Design Award 2023 Winners Announced, Ushering New Era For Sustainable Fashion

World’s largest sustainable fashion design competition by NGO Redress concludes with winner joining Timberland® to kickstart a sustainable design collaboration
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 September 2023 – Redress, the Hong Kong-headquartered, Asia-focused environmental NGO accelerating the change to a circular fashion industry, announced the winners of the Redress Design Award 2023. With Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition concluded its 13th cycle at Hong Kong’s fashion spotlight event, CENTRESTAGE*, on 7 September.