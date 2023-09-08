WIN SOURCE Announces New Strategic Partnership with Supplyframe

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 September 2023 – To help companies strengthen their electronics supply chain and reduce procurement costs and risks, WIN SOURCE and Supplyframe have entered a strategic partnership at Electronica China this year. As part of the partnership, WIN SOURCE will leverage Supplyframe’s Design to Source Solution into its B2B e-commerce platform to accelerate its Supply Chain Services and deliver a better customer experience.The high volatility of the electronic supply chain has created multiple crises ever since 2018, affecting more than 169 industries, which peaked during the Covid-19 pandemic with unprecedented product launch delays and eye-opening surging costs. It is an urgent wake-up call for every industry player, whether manufacturers, distributors, or suppliers, to re-evaluate supply chain strategies, validate current partners, and optimize backup plans, to secure the best possible resilient supply chain before the next crisis hits.WIN SOURCE has taken quick action to help itself and its customers. As revealed in the announcement of WIN SOURCE and Supplyframe’s partnership, WIN SOURCE e-commerce platform will connect to Supplyframe’s AI-empowered component intelligence, capturing and interpreting numerous market signals of millions of sellable components, generating actionable insights as to how to optimize the sourcing decisions at the best time window. Customers of WIN SOURCE will directly benefit from this upgrade, where they can search, compare, and order more than a million ready-to-ship components, now better equipped with real-time sourcing intelligence covering price fluctuation, lead time changes, and potential risk notification.The partnership is also regarded as a strategic move of WIN SOURCE. Synchronizing its fast rise on the distribution horizon, WIN SOURCE shows great determination to adopt state-of-the-art technology, further honing its supplier management and inventory control skill, and broadening its global reach in servicing clients worldwide.Hashtag: #WINSOURCE

About WIN SOURCE

WIN SOURCE, established in 1999, has emerged as Asia’s first overseas B2B e-commerce platform specializing in electronic components. The company, listed among the Top 50 Electronics Distributors in the world by Supply Chain Connect in 2023, is renowned for its commitment to reducing production costs for various customer groups, including EMS, OEM, and ODM. With an extensive inventory surpassing a million components and a robust procurement network, WIN SOURCE enables manufacturers to fulfill all their product requirements efficiently, significantly enhancing procurement efficiency. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and a vast inventory, WIN SOURCE delivers exceptional value to businesses worldwide.



About Supplyframe

Supplyframe, headquartered in Pasadena, California, has redefined supply chain management with its comprehensive ecosystem of targeted marketing solutions, engineering resources, and supply chain tools. Specializing in Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) solutions for the global electronic components industry, Supplyframe’s platform interprets billions of signals related to intent, demand, supply, and risk, offering valuable insights throughout the product life cycle. Through its collaborative approach and innovative technology, Supplyframe ensures its clients are always at the forefront of industry trends and developments, empowering businesses to navigate the complex electronics value chain with ease.

