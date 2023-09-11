The Club forms strategic partnership with MoneyHero

The Club Members can earn up to 9,000 Clubpoints through designated credit card application via specified website
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 September 2023 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – HKT’s digital commerce platform The Club has announced the launch of its strategic partnership with Hong Kong financial comparison platform MoneyHero to provide The Club members with financial knowledge and information to enable their smarter selection of appropriate financial products alongside earning Clubpoints.