Your invitation to Economist Impact’s Leading the way into the metaverse: Economic opportunities in virtual worlds. September 27th. Online.

A timely online event exploring economic opportunities in the virtual world

Don’t miss your chance to hear insights from leading speakers including:

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 September 2022 – More than 500 attendees have already registered for Economist Impact’s Economic opportunities in virtual worlds , the first episode in the three-part webinar series, Leading the way into the metaverse: North East Asia’s potential Virtual worlds, collectively known as the metaverse, are expected to helpfor individuals, creators, communities and businesses across industries and profoundly change how businesses and consumers interact with products, services and each other.Taking place online onat, join Economist Impact, sponsored by Meta, as we explore the economic opportunities and future of interconnected, immersive virtual worlds.● Takatane Kiuchi, Executive Director,● Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs,● Professor Tsao Hsiao-yue, Head, Taipei Tech’s Department of Interaction Design chair,● Tom Standage, Deputy editor,● Charles Ross, Principal, policy & insights,View the full agenda Free places to attend Economic opportunities in virtual worlds are available now. For registration and webinar event details, please visit the website To engage with Economic opportunities in virtual worlds on social media, use #EconVirtualWorlds in your conversations and follow @EconomistImpactEvents Leading the way into the metaverse: North East Asia’s potential is sponsored by Meta

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our global events.



About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.



For more information, visit about.facebook.com/metaverse/impact/.