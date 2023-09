FBS Leads the Way in Platform Security: Introducing the #TradersKnowBetter Approach

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 12 September 2023 – FBS, a leading global broker, proudly unveils its new #TradersKnowBetter approach, placing traders at the forefront of its mission. Through this initiative, the broker announces its unwavering commitment to providing secure financial services trusted by traders worldwide.