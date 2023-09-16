Saudi Arabia-China Entrepreneurs Association signs MoU with Hong Kong Trade Development Council
- Agreement signed at the at Belt and Road Summit to promote trade and business between the two regions
- Middle East delegation showcases market and growth opportunities in the Kingdom and beyond
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 September 2023 – Saudi Arabia-China Entrepreneurs Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Trade Development Council (“HKTDC”) to promote trade and business between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. The MoU was signed during the eighth Belt and Road Summit on 13th September 2023, which was jointly organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the HKTDC. Under the theme of “Ten Years of Cooperation for Mutual Benefit,” the summit spanned two days and attracted nearly 6,000 government officials, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from almost 70 countries and regions. Over 100 delegations from overseas and Mainland China participated in various summit activities.